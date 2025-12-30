分析と予測

📈 Middle East & Ukraine in the Background — Quiet, Tactical Trading Ahead of FOMC Minutes in NY

30 12月 2025, 09:10
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
■ Market Overview: Commodity Currencies Hold Up, But Overall Tone Remains Cautious

During Tokyo and Asian trading, FX markets were relatively calm.
The yen drifted slightly weaker, but the standout theme was:

Resilience in commodity currencies such as AUD and CAD.

Drivers included:

  • President Trump’s warnings toward Iran

  • Reports of Saudi airstrikes in Yemen

  • Higher oil prices

  • Hopes for additional Chinese economic support

Rather than a classic “risk-on” move, this was better viewed as price action linked to commodity strength.

Meanwhile, the dollar remains firm — but still confined within the broader post-November downtrend, keeping direction limited.

■ JPY: “Summary of Opinions” Impact Faded Quickly

The BoJ’s latest Summary of Opinions highlighted a more constructive stance toward additional rate hikes.

However, the Cabinet Office stressed:

the need to avoid excessive downward pressure on the economy.

That muted expectations for the next hike, and the reaction faded.

The result has simply been alternating:

gradual rises → gradual declines

without any sustained trend.

■ AUD & Precious Metals: Strong — But Overheating Signs Appear

Silver and copper have surged toward record territory, driven by:

  • Supply concerns

  • Geopolitical risk premium

This pushed AUD to fresh year-to-date highs.

But afterward, profit-taking hit gold and silver, pulling AUD back:

  • AUD/USD: 0.6727 → ~0.6700

  • AUD/JPY: 105.22 → mid-104s

This confirmed just how fragile and volatile the market has become.

■ Europe Session: Typical Year-End Quiet

London trading has been mostly data-light, with only:

  • Turkish employment data

  • Switzerland’s KOF leading indicator

— neither likely to shift sentiment.

Equities also reflected holiday mode:

  • Germany closed

  • UK and France on shortened trading hours

➡ A textbook “year-end quiet market.”

■ NY Session: The Real Focus Is the FOMC Minutes

U.S. releases include:

  • Housing data

  • Chicago PMI

  • Brazilian labor statistics

But the true focal point is the FOMC Minutes, due:

4:00 AM JST (Dec 31)

At the last meeting, the Fed cut rates — yet:

  • Some members favored leaving policy unchanged

  • Debate continues over whether further cuts next year are justified

Markets will be parsing how the Committee balances:

employment concerns vs. inflation control.

Depending on where the emphasis lies, the dollar could move sharply.

■ Bottom Line: The Calm Before the Move

✔ Geopolitical risks linger, but do not point to one-way trades
✔ AUD remains strong but increasingly volatile
✔ JPY is trapped between rate expectations and intervention risk
FOMC Minutes are the key catalyst

This is not a market to “force trades.”
The smarter play is to wait — and react calmly to the first moves once the news hits.


