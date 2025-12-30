📈 Middle East & Ukraine in the Background — Quiet, Tactical Trading Ahead of FOMC Minutes in NY

■ Market Overview: Commodity Currencies Hold Up, But Overall Tone Remains Cautious

During Tokyo and Asian trading, FX markets were relatively calm.

The yen drifted slightly weaker, but the standout theme was:

Resilience in commodity currencies such as AUD and CAD.

Drivers included:

President Trump’s warnings toward Iran

Reports of Saudi airstrikes in Yemen

Higher oil prices

Hopes for additional Chinese economic support

Rather than a classic “risk-on” move, this was better viewed as price action linked to commodity strength.

Meanwhile, the dollar remains firm — but still confined within the broader post-November downtrend, keeping direction limited.

■ JPY: “Summary of Opinions” Impact Faded Quickly

The BoJ’s latest Summary of Opinions highlighted a more constructive stance toward additional rate hikes.

However, the Cabinet Office stressed:

the need to avoid excessive downward pressure on the economy.

That muted expectations for the next hike, and the reaction faded.

The result has simply been alternating:

gradual rises → gradual declines

without any sustained trend.

■ AUD & Precious Metals: Strong — But Overheating Signs Appear

Silver and copper have surged toward record territory, driven by:

Supply concerns

Geopolitical risk premium

This pushed AUD to fresh year-to-date highs.

But afterward, profit-taking hit gold and silver, pulling AUD back:

AUD/USD: 0.6727 → ~0.6700

AUD/JPY: 105.22 → mid-104s

This confirmed just how fragile and volatile the market has become.

■ Europe Session: Typical Year-End Quiet

London trading has been mostly data-light, with only:

Turkish employment data

Switzerland’s KOF leading indicator

— neither likely to shift sentiment.

Equities also reflected holiday mode:

Germany closed

UK and France on shortened trading hours

➡ A textbook “year-end quiet market.”

■ NY Session: The Real Focus Is the FOMC Minutes

U.S. releases include:

Housing data

Chicago PMI

Brazilian labor statistics

But the true focal point is the FOMC Minutes, due:

4:00 AM JST (Dec 31)

At the last meeting, the Fed cut rates — yet:

Some members favored leaving policy unchanged

Debate continues over whether further cuts next year are justified

Markets will be parsing how the Committee balances:

employment concerns vs. inflation control.

Depending on where the emphasis lies, the dollar could move sharply.

■ Bottom Line: The Calm Before the Move

✔ Geopolitical risks linger, but do not point to one-way trades

✔ AUD remains strong but increasingly volatile

✔ JPY is trapped between rate expectations and intervention risk

✔ FOMC Minutes are the key catalyst