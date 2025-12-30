📈 Middle East & Ukraine in the Background — Quiet, Tactical Trading Ahead of FOMC Minutes in NY
■ Market Overview: Commodity Currencies Hold Up, But Overall Tone Remains Cautious
During Tokyo and Asian trading, FX markets were relatively calm.
The yen drifted slightly weaker, but the standout theme was:
Resilience in commodity currencies such as AUD and CAD.
Drivers included:
-
President Trump’s warnings toward Iran
-
Reports of Saudi airstrikes in Yemen
-
Higher oil prices
-
Hopes for additional Chinese economic support
Rather than a classic “risk-on” move, this was better viewed as price action linked to commodity strength.
Meanwhile, the dollar remains firm — but still confined within the broader post-November downtrend, keeping direction limited.
■ JPY: “Summary of Opinions” Impact Faded Quickly
The BoJ’s latest Summary of Opinions highlighted a more constructive stance toward additional rate hikes.
However, the Cabinet Office stressed:
the need to avoid excessive downward pressure on the economy.
That muted expectations for the next hike, and the reaction faded.
The result has simply been alternating:
gradual rises → gradual declines
without any sustained trend.
■ AUD & Precious Metals: Strong — But Overheating Signs Appear
Silver and copper have surged toward record territory, driven by:
-
Supply concerns
-
Geopolitical risk premium
This pushed AUD to fresh year-to-date highs.
But afterward, profit-taking hit gold and silver, pulling AUD back:
-
AUD/USD: 0.6727 → ~0.6700
-
AUD/JPY: 105.22 → mid-104s
This confirmed just how fragile and volatile the market has become.
■ Europe Session: Typical Year-End Quiet
London trading has been mostly data-light, with only:
-
Turkish employment data
-
Switzerland’s KOF leading indicator
— neither likely to shift sentiment.
Equities also reflected holiday mode:
-
Germany closed
-
UK and France on shortened trading hours
➡ A textbook “year-end quiet market.”
■ NY Session: The Real Focus Is the FOMC Minutes
U.S. releases include:
-
Housing data
-
Chicago PMI
-
Brazilian labor statistics
But the true focal point is the FOMC Minutes, due:
4:00 AM JST (Dec 31)
At the last meeting, the Fed cut rates — yet:
-
Some members favored leaving policy unchanged
-
Debate continues over whether further cuts next year are justified
Markets will be parsing how the Committee balances:
employment concerns vs. inflation control.
Depending on where the emphasis lies, the dollar could move sharply.
■ Bottom Line: The Calm Before the Move
✔ Geopolitical risks linger, but do not point to one-way trades
✔ AUD remains strong but increasingly volatile
✔ JPY is trapped between rate expectations and intervention risk
✔ FOMC Minutes are the key catalyst
This is not a market to “force trades.”
The smarter play is to wait — and react calmly to the first moves once the news hits.