💰 +59,275 USD — Flash-Crash Risk!

“How to Win Even in Thin Holiday Markets” — Year-End Strategy

Period: Dec 22–26, 2025

Weekly P/L: +59,275 USD

🎯 Trade Review

A decisive turning point came from Finance Minister Katayama’s strong warning against yen weakness.

His remarks —

“We will firmly respond to excessive FX moves.”

“Intervention remains fully on the table.”

— instantly cooled market sentiment, and a timely switch into yen buying (USD/JPY shorts) worked well.

However…

After Governor Ueda’s speech on the 25th,

the market returned to the yen-weakening trend.

👉 It turned into a textbook week of:

“Official comments → correction → trend resumes.”

📌 Key Takeaways

✔ Christmas markets = short-term, opportunistic trading is best

✔ A single remark can briefly reverse the market

✔ But ultimately, price tends to return to the dominant trend (yen weakness)

This week was less about “winning bigger”

and more about protecting profits by not losing.

🔮 Dec 29 Week — How to Fight the Year-End Market

🎯 Theme

BoJ “Summary of Opinions” × FOMC Minutes

➡ Thin liquidity means markets tend to over-react.

Markets may look quiet on the surface —

yet sudden multi-yen swings remain possible.

BoJ “Summary of Opinions” — 3 Things Markets Will Focus On

(Released early on the 29th)

1️⃣ Conditions for additional rate hikes

2️⃣ Terminal rate

3️⃣ View on neutral rates

If the tone leans hawkish:

➡ Markets could react with yen buying.

Ueda remains cautious —

but if even one member pushes further, volatility could spike quickly.

⚠ USD/JPY Has Multiple Themes at Once

🔻 Yen-selling drivers

Expansionary fiscal policy → debt concerns

Trade pressure from the Trump administration

China-related geopolitical/tech risks

🔺 Yen-buying drivers

Revival of additional BoJ rate-hike expectations

Intervention risk (“free hand”)

Repeated government commentary

On top of that, the U.S. Treasury FX Report is coming —

➡ I see 157–158 as a zone where profit-taking and verbal warnings increase.

FOMC Minutes (Dec 30)

📌 Hawkish tone → USD higher / JPY weaker

📌 Growth-concern tone → USD selling

🌍 EUR/USD — Politics Takes the Wheel

Ukraine cease-fire moves

U.S.–EU tensions

France’s fiscal concerns

➡ Dips likely to be bought — but upside depends on politics.

🚨 Biggest Risk: A Flash Crash

✔ Extremely thin liquidity

✔ One headline can trigger multi-yen moves

✔ Example: Jan 3, 2019 — 4-yen drop in minutes

👉 Year-end exposure should be light, diversified, and modest.

✅ Summary (Dec 29 Week)

📌 BoJ Summary × FOMC Minutes = key catalysts

📌 USD/JPY faces resistance around 157–158

📌 Thin markets exaggerate price swings

📌 ZAR remains interesting as a theme trade

This is not a market to “predict correctly.”

It’s a market where survival through shocks is the winning strategy.

✅ Lessons From This Week’s Wins

1️⃣ Focus on the interpretation, not just the headline

BoJ raises rates → normally yen bullish

But the press conference sounded dovish → yen weakened

👉 Market reaction determines direction — not the headline.

✔ After data releases:

watch how price behaves first, then enter.

2️⃣ With official comments, the real move often comes hours later

Katayama’s remarks:

Immediate reaction → yen buying

Follow-through → broader position-unwinding, trend extended

👉 Avoid chasing the initial spike —

wait for stabilization, then participate.

3️⃣ Thin markets favor short-term trades

Christmas weeks:

Trends rarely sustain

Spikes (wicks) are large

👉 Day trading + partial profit-taking is optimal.

Holding too long only increases risk.

4️⃣ Theme currencies (like ZAR) reward persistence

ZAR/JPY:

Strong data

Platinum rally

Continued capital inflows

👉 When drivers are ongoing, dip-buying works best.

❌ Lessons From This Week’s Losses

1️⃣ “Rate hike = yen strength” bias

Reality:

Rate hike

Yet yen weakened

Reason:

No clear path for further tightening

“End-of-cycle” perception triggered selling

👉 Pre-conceptions lose money.

✔ Rule:

Announcement → Reaction → Direction — in that order.

2️⃣ Too much exposure before big events = dangerous

Unexpected comments + thin liquidity

➡ sudden reversals

👉 Always reduce size before major events.

3️⃣ Chasing strength at high levels

Yen weakness accelerated — tempting to chase

But intervention risk increases up there

👉 After breakouts: wait for pullbacks, don’t chase.

4️⃣ Never underestimate year-end flash crashes

Thin books + crowded trades

➡ violent swings on small news

👉 Smaller position size and diversification are prerequisites for surviving.

🎯 Action Checklist for Next Time

⏱ Avoid trading the first 3–15 minutes after data

💡 Prioritize price behavior over commentary

📉 Don’t chase highs — wait for pullbacks

✂ Lighten positions before events

🧩 Buy dips in “theme currencies” like ZAR

⚠ Year-end = half size, quicker profit-taking

🚨 Intervention headlines → don’t chase initial spikes

In short:

Building unbreakable trades beats trying to predict perfectly.

📜 Afterword —

Those Who Notice “Small Glimmers” Don’t Break, Even in Stormy Markets

Thank you, as always, for reading this week’s FX report.

This time we touched on a theme that might feel unusual:

glimmers — and joy lists.

They seem unrelated to trading,

yet they are deeply connected to mental resilience.

🌤 Glimmers — small signals that “you’re safe”

A glimmer is a tiny moment when mind and body feel calm:

the smell of coffee

the sound of gentle rain

a warm bath

These moments switch the brain

from fight-mode into recovery-mode.

After losing trades, we push harder to “win it back.”

But what we truly need is calm nervous systems, not more positions.

People who recognize glimmers don’t panic in crashes.

😊 Joy lists — a place to return to

A joy list is simply a list of things that refill you:

✔ Music you love

✔ Time with important people

✔ Breathing outdoors

✔ A favorite book

Just like a “bad-day trading plan,” it prevents emotional derailment.

Without a mental “home base,” emotions spiral — and trading follows.

🌊 We can't stop the waves — but we can choose our stance

Markets move like storms.

Headlines, geopolitics, rates — we can’t control them.

But we can always choose what we pay attention to.

Building habits around glimmers and joy lists

isn’t indulgence — it’s an investment in judgment.

📈 Final Thought

Traders study how to win.

But lasting success depends on how not to break.

Notice glimmers when uneasy

Return to your joy list when tired

Reset — then re-engage with charts

This alone reduces unnecessary losses and panic entries.

Next week, let’s listen not only to the market —

but also to the rhythm of our own minds.

Quietly, steadily, forward. 🌿📊