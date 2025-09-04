QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XLF
Tornare a Azioni

XLF: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial

54.22 USD 0.10 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XLF ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.92 e ad un massimo di 54.40.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.92 54.40
Intervallo Annuale
42.21 54.49
Chiusura Precedente
54.12
Apertura
54.24
Bid
54.22
Ask
54.52
Minimo
53.92
Massimo
54.40
Volume
30.176 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
1.02%
Variazione Semestrale
9.27%
Variazione Annuale
19.98%
21 settembre, domenica