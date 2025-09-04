Valute / XLF
XLF: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
54.22 USD 0.10 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLF ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.92 e ad un massimo di 54.40.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.92 54.40
Intervallo Annuale
42.21 54.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.12
- Apertura
- 54.24
- Bid
- 54.22
- Ask
- 54.52
- Minimo
- 53.92
- Massimo
- 54.40
- Volume
- 30.176 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.98%
