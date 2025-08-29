QuotesSections
XLF: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial

53.57 USD 0.11 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLF exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.26 and at a high of 53.67.

Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
53.26 53.67
Year Range
42.21 54.25
Previous Close
53.68
Open
53.63
Bid
53.57
Ask
53.87
Low
53.26
High
53.67
Volume
18.116 K
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
-0.19%
6 Months Change
7.96%
Year Change
18.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev