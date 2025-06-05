Valute / WSR
WSR: Whitestone REIT
12.71 USD 0.21 (1.63%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WSR ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.70 e ad un massimo di 13.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Whitestone REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.70 13.07
Intervallo Annuale
11.78 15.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.92
- Apertura
- 12.86
- Bid
- 12.71
- Ask
- 13.01
- Minimo
- 12.70
- Massimo
- 13.07
- Volume
- 281
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.20%
21 settembre, domenica