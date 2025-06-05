QuotazioniSezioni
WSR: Whitestone REIT

12.71 USD 0.21 (1.63%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WSR ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.70 e ad un massimo di 13.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Whitestone REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.70 13.07
Intervallo Annuale
11.78 15.36
Chiusura Precedente
12.92
Apertura
12.86
Bid
12.71
Ask
13.01
Minimo
12.70
Massimo
13.07
Volume
281
Variazione giornaliera
-1.63%
Variazione Mensile
-1.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.12%
Variazione Annuale
-6.20%
