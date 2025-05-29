Currencies / WSR
WSR: Whitestone REIT
12.76 USD 0.16 (1.24%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WSR exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.72 and at a high of 12.90.
Follow Whitestone REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WSR News
- 2 Popular REITs Facing Deep Structural Problems
- Whitestone REIT stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- Emmett Investment Management prepares for board fight at Whitestone REIT - Reuters
- Exclusive-Whitestone REIT may face board challenge by hedge fund Emmett Investment, sources say
- Whitestone REIT (WSR) Q2 FFO Jumps 217%
- Whitestone (WSR) Surpasses Q2 FFO Estimates
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 28, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Getty Realty (GTY) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Whitestone REIT: The Small-Cap Retail Landlord Outperforming The Giants (NYSE:WSR)
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Western Star Resources Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
- Why AI Makes REITs More Valuable
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Whitestone REIT stock maintains market outperform rating at JMP
- Whitestone REIT Acquires 5000 South Hulen in Fort Worth, Texas
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Western Star Resources Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
- Sector Spotlight: Shopping Centers Are Hot, Retail REITs Are Not!
- Whitestone REIT Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend
- Shopping Centers Win In A Paucity Of Supply
- Western Star Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds of CAD $555,000
- Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference
Daily Range
12.72 12.90
Year Range
11.78 15.36
- Previous Close
- 12.92
- Open
- 12.83
- Bid
- 12.76
- Ask
- 13.06
- Low
- 12.72
- High
- 12.90
- Volume
- 192
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- -1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.78%
- Year Change
- -5.83%
