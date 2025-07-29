QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SWK
Tornare a Azioni

SWK: Stanley Black & Decker Inc

76.66 USD 2.71 (3.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SWK ha avuto una variazione del -3.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.62 e ad un massimo di 79.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SWK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.62 79.41
Intervallo Annuale
53.91 110.62
Chiusura Precedente
79.37
Apertura
79.25
Bid
76.66
Ask
76.96
Minimo
76.62
Massimo
79.41
Volume
4.576 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.41%
Variazione Mensile
6.18%
Variazione Semestrale
0.67%
Variazione Annuale
-30.55%
20 settembre, sabato