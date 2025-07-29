Valute / SWK
SWK: Stanley Black & Decker Inc
76.66 USD 2.71 (3.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SWK ha avuto una variazione del -3.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.62 e ad un massimo di 79.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SWK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.62 79.41
Intervallo Annuale
53.91 110.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.37
- Apertura
- 79.25
- Bid
- 76.66
- Ask
- 76.96
- Minimo
- 76.62
- Massimo
- 79.41
- Volume
- 4.576 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.55%
20 settembre, sabato