SWK: Stanley Black & Decker Inc
76.66 USD 2.71 (3.41%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SWK a changé de -3.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.62 et à un maximum de 79.41.
Suivez la dynamique Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
76.62 79.41
Range Annuel
53.91 110.62
- Clôture Précédente
- 79.37
- Ouverture
- 79.25
- Bid
- 76.66
- Ask
- 76.96
- Plus Bas
- 76.62
- Plus Haut
- 79.41
- Volume
- 4.576 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.41%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.18%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.67%
- Changement Annuel
- -30.55%
20 septembre, samedi