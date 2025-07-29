Currencies / SWK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SWK: Stanley Black & Decker Inc
77.71 USD 0.87 (1.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SWK exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.35 and at a high of 79.42.
Follow Stanley Black & Decker Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWK News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- Stanley Black & Decker at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Focus Amid Challenges
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Here's Why Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Stanley Black Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Here's Why Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is a Strong Value Stock
- Why Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Stanley Black & Decker stock price target raised to $86 by Jefferies
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Stanley Black & Decker's Transformation Plan Is Paying Off (NYSE:SWK)
- Here's Why Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is a Strong Value Stock
- Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Tumbled by 7% on Tuesday
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SWK)
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Factbox-Recent leadership changes at global consumer goods companies
Daily Range
77.35 79.42
Year Range
53.91 110.62
- Previous Close
- 78.58
- Open
- 78.82
- Bid
- 77.71
- Ask
- 78.01
- Low
- 77.35
- High
- 79.42
- Volume
- 1.150 K
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- 7.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.05%
- Year Change
- -29.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%