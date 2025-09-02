QuotazioniSezioni
SIG: Signet Jewelers Limited

95.79 USD 1.07 (1.10%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SIG ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.70 e ad un massimo di 96.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Signet Jewelers Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
94.70 96.56
Intervallo Annuale
45.55 106.28
Chiusura Precedente
96.86
Apertura
96.56
Bid
95.79
Ask
96.09
Minimo
94.70
Massimo
96.56
Volume
1.054 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.10%
Variazione Mensile
5.68%
Variazione Semestrale
61.26%
Variazione Annuale
-2.65%
20 settembre, sabato