Valute / SIG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SIG: Signet Jewelers Limited
95.79 USD 1.07 (1.10%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SIG ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.70 e ad un massimo di 96.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Signet Jewelers Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIG News
- JPMorgan inizia la copertura di Sigma Healthcare con rating Overweight per il potenziale di crescita
- JPMorgan initiates Sigma Healthcare stock with Overweight rating on growth potential
- Taylor Swift Said Yes—And This Stock Got Swept Off Its Feet - Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)
- Signet Jewelers stock price target raised to $100 from $90 at BofA
- Wells Fargo raises Signet Jewelers stock price target to $90 on strong Q2
- Company News for Sep 3, 2025
- Dow Tumbles Around 250 Points: Investor Sentiment Edges Higher, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Signet Jewelers Lifts 2026 Outlook
- Signet Jewelers: Surprisingly Resilient, Turning A Corner (NYSE:SIG)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Signet Jewelers Stock Today? - Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)
- Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Signet Jewelers: Strong Q2 Doesn't Undermine Lab-Grown Concern Yet (NYSE:SIG)
- Wall Street Lunch: PepsiCo Gains On News Of Elliott Investment's $4B Stake (undefined:PEP)
- Signet Tops Buy Point On Q2 Beat. Is This Chart Pattern Viable?
- Signet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Up Y/Y
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Earnings call transcript: Signet Jewelers Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 249 Points; Nvidia Extends A Streak As Palantir Does This (Live Coverage)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 500 Points; This Biotech Soars 33%, A Gold Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Diamonds are selling again, as Signet sees sales growth. The stock has been surging.
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Signet (SIG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Signet Jewelers Posts 29% EPS Jump in Q2
Intervallo Giornaliero
94.70 96.56
Intervallo Annuale
45.55 106.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 96.86
- Apertura
- 96.56
- Bid
- 95.79
- Ask
- 96.09
- Minimo
- 94.70
- Massimo
- 96.56
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.65%
20 settembre, sabato