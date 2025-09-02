QuotesSections
SIG: Signet Jewelers Limited

91.69 USD 0.68 (0.74%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SIG exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.52 and at a high of 91.98.

Follow Signet Jewelers Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
90.52 91.98
Year Range
45.55 106.28
Previous Close
92.37
Open
90.57
Bid
91.69
Ask
91.99
Low
90.52
High
91.98
Volume
384
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
1.16%
6 Months Change
54.36%
Year Change
-6.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%