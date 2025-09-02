Currencies / SIG
SIG: Signet Jewelers Limited
91.69 USD 0.68 (0.74%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SIG exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.52 and at a high of 91.98.
Follow Signet Jewelers Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
90.52 91.98
Year Range
45.55 106.28
- Previous Close
- 92.37
- Open
- 90.57
- Bid
- 91.69
- Ask
- 91.99
- Low
- 90.52
- High
- 91.98
- Volume
- 384
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.36%
- Year Change
- -6.82%
