Valute / MATX
MATX: Matson Inc
103.74 USD 3.81 (3.54%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MATX ha avuto una variazione del -3.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.45 e ad un massimo di 106.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Matson Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
103.45 106.88
Intervallo Annuale
91.74 169.12
- 107.55
- 106.88
- 103.74
- 104.04
- 103.45
- 106.88
- 645
- -3.54%
- 0.99%
- -19.13%
- -26.24%
20 settembre, sabato