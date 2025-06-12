Currencies / MATX
MATX: Matson Inc
105.26 USD 0.15 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MATX exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.06 and at a high of 105.41.
Follow Matson Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MATX News
- Here's Why You Should Give Matson Stock a Miss for Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Time to Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Euroseas (ESEA) Stock?
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Matson (MATX) Q2 EPS Jumps 42%
- Matson (MATX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Matson earnings beat by $0.94, revenue topped estimates
- Matson Q2 2025 slides: Exceeds expectations despite China volume decline
- ZIM Integrated: Dirt Cheap EBIT Multiple, Red Sea Chaos (ZIM)
- Jefferies downgrades Matson on China trade weakness, lowers target to $115
- Netflix, Tesla Lead Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Jefferies downgrades Matson stock rating to Hold amid China-US trade volatility
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Expeditors International of Washington, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Matson
- 3 Transport-Service Stocks Showing Promise Despite Industry Headwinds
- Matson: Boring, Profitable, Ignored (NYSE:MATX)
- Matson: Underappreciated Compounder With Fortress Balance Sheet (NYSE:MATX)
- Clorox Among 14 Dividend Growth Companies Announcing Annual Increases In July
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- Matson increases quarterly dividend by 5.9% to $0.36 per share
- Energy and defense stocks rise as Israel-Iran tensions persist
- Energy, airlines, shipping among sectors in focus after Israeli attacks on Iran
- Diamond Hill Long-Short Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
104.06 105.41
Year Range
91.74 169.12
- Previous Close
- 105.11
- Open
- 104.40
- Bid
- 105.26
- Ask
- 105.56
- Low
- 104.06
- High
- 105.41
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.95%
- Year Change
- -25.16%
