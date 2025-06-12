Moedas / MATX
MATX: Matson Inc
107.64 USD 1.53 (1.44%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MATX para hoje mudou para 1.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 105.80 e o mais alto foi 107.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Matson Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
105.80 107.94
Faixa anual
91.74 169.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 106.11
- Open
- 107.02
- Bid
- 107.64
- Ask
- 107.94
- Low
- 105.80
- High
- 107.94
- Volume
- 82
- Mudança diária
- 1.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.09%
- Mudança anual
- -23.47%
