QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IAU
Tornare a Azioni

IAU: iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust

69.43 USD 0.72 (1.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IAU ha avuto una variazione del 1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.86 e ad un massimo di 69.45.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IAU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.86 69.45
Intervallo Annuale
48.29 69.85
Chiusura Precedente
68.71
Apertura
68.89
Bid
69.43
Ask
69.73
Minimo
68.86
Massimo
69.45
Volume
5.893 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.05%
Variazione Mensile
5.71%
Variazione Semestrale
17.60%
Variazione Annuale
38.53%
20 settembre, sabato