Valute / IAU
IAU: iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust
69.43 USD 0.72 (1.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IAU ha avuto una variazione del 1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.86 e ad un massimo di 69.45.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IAU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.86 69.45
Intervallo Annuale
48.29 69.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.71
- Apertura
- 68.89
- Bid
- 69.43
- Ask
- 69.73
- Minimo
- 68.86
- Massimo
- 69.45
- Volume
- 5.893 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.53%
20 settembre, sabato