IAU: iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust

69.50 USD 0.13 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IAU exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.32 and at a high of 69.79.

Follow iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

IAU News

Daily Range
69.32 69.79
Year Range
48.29 69.79
Previous Close
69.37
Open
69.61
Bid
69.50
Ask
69.80
Low
69.32
High
69.79
Volume
4.537 K
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
5.82%
6 Months Change
17.72%
Year Change
38.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%