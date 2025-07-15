Valute / HWKN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HWKN: Hawkins Inc
173.74 USD 3.79 (2.13%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HWKN ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 173.22 e ad un massimo di 179.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Hawkins Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HWKN News
- Is Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 20th
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Exclusive-The US Navy is building a drone fleet to take on China. It’s not going well
- Hawkins Inc stock hits all-time high at 174.58 USD
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Primo Water Q2 2025 slides: Premium segment shines amid mixed results and tornado impact
- Hawkins, Arteris CFO, sells $51k in AIP stock
- FUPBY or HWKN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Hawkins (HWKN) Q1 Revenue Rises 15%
- Hawkins Inc stock hits all-time high at 166.43 USD
- Hawkins (HWKN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Hawkins Q1 FY2026 presentation reveals 15% revenue growth, continued momentum
- Zacks.com featured highlights include KALA, Graham, Arq and Hawkins
- Analyst Coverage Sparks Interest in These 4 Stocks Amid Volatility
- Can Sustained Strength in Water Drive ECL Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Raymond James initiates Hawkins stock with Market Perform rating
- Hawkins Inc stock reaches all-time high at 162.0 USD
- ESI vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- US renewable power transmission project under fire from farmers
Intervallo Giornaliero
173.22 179.02
Intervallo Annuale
98.30 185.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 177.53
- Apertura
- 178.71
- Bid
- 173.74
- Ask
- 174.04
- Minimo
- 173.22
- Massimo
- 179.02
- Volume
- 497
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 64.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.38%
20 settembre, sabato