HWKN: Hawkins Inc

173.74 USD 3.79 (2.13%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HWKN ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 173.22 e ad un massimo di 179.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Hawkins Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
173.22 179.02
Intervallo Annuale
98.30 185.50
Chiusura Precedente
177.53
Apertura
178.71
Bid
173.74
Ask
174.04
Minimo
173.22
Massimo
179.02
Volume
497
Variazione giornaliera
-2.13%
Variazione Mensile
5.38%
Variazione Semestrale
64.36%
Variazione Annuale
36.38%
20 settembre, sabato