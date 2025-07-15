Currencies / HWKN
HWKN: Hawkins Inc
173.08 USD 1.13 (0.65%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HWKN exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 170.97 and at a high of 173.11.
Follow Hawkins Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HWKN News
Daily Range
170.97 173.11
Year Range
98.30 185.50
- Previous Close
- 174.21
- Open
- 172.39
- Bid
- 173.08
- Ask
- 173.38
- Low
- 170.97
- High
- 173.11
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- 4.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.73%
- Year Change
- 35.87%
