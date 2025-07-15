QuotesSections
HWKN: Hawkins Inc

173.08 USD 1.13 (0.65%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HWKN exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 170.97 and at a high of 173.11.

Follow Hawkins Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
170.97 173.11
Year Range
98.30 185.50
Previous Close
174.21
Open
172.39
Bid
173.08
Ask
173.38
Low
170.97
High
173.11
Volume
45
Daily Change
-0.65%
Month Change
4.98%
6 Months Change
63.73%
Year Change
35.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%