GGB: Gerdau S.A

3.11 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GGB ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.09 e ad un massimo di 3.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Gerdau S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.09 3.13
Intervallo Annuale
2.27 3.63
Chiusura Precedente
3.12
Apertura
3.11
Bid
3.11
Ask
3.41
Minimo
3.09
Massimo
3.13
Volume
4.983 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
9.12%
Variazione Annuale
-11.65%
20 settembre, sabato