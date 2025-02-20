Valute / GGB
GGB: Gerdau S.A
3.11 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GGB ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.09 e ad un massimo di 3.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Gerdau S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GGB News
- Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gerdau ADR earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gerdau’s adjusted profit falls near 9% in Q2, tariffs boost US operations
- Are Investors Undervaluing Gerdau (GGB) Right Now?
- Announcement by Gerdau S.A. of Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.875% Notes due 2027 issued by Gerdau Trade Inc.
- Announcement by Gerdau S.A. of Consideration for Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.875% Notes due 2027 issued by Gerdau Trade Inc.
- This Fifth Third Bancorp Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- UBS upgrades Gerdau stock rating to Buy amid US steel tariffs
- Gerdau: Latin American Steelmaker Benefits From Tariff Hike (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GGB)
- Announcement of Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the Outstanding 4.875% Notes due 2027 issued by Gerdau Trade Inc.
- Brazil’s Gerdau remains optimistic about steel orders from the U.S
- Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau posts slight core earnings beat as US revenue rises
- Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.09 3.13
Intervallo Annuale
2.27 3.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.12
- Apertura
- 3.11
- Bid
- 3.11
- Ask
- 3.41
- Minimo
- 3.09
- Massimo
- 3.13
- Volume
- 4.983 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.65%
20 settembre, sabato