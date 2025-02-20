Currencies / GGB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GGB: Gerdau S.A
3.12 USD 0.01 (0.32%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GGB exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.11 and at a high of 3.15.
Follow Gerdau S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGB News
- Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gerdau ADR earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gerdau’s adjusted profit falls near 9% in Q2, tariffs boost US operations
- Are Investors Undervaluing Gerdau (GGB) Right Now?
- Announcement by Gerdau S.A. of Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.875% Notes due 2027 issued by Gerdau Trade Inc.
- Announcement by Gerdau S.A. of Consideration for Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.875% Notes due 2027 issued by Gerdau Trade Inc.
- This Fifth Third Bancorp Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- UBS upgrades Gerdau stock rating to Buy amid US steel tariffs
- Gerdau: Latin American Steelmaker Benefits From Tariff Hike (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:GGB)
- Announcement of Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the Outstanding 4.875% Notes due 2027 issued by Gerdau Trade Inc.
- Brazil’s Gerdau remains optimistic about steel orders from the U.S
- Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau posts slight core earnings beat as US revenue rises
- Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.11 3.15
Year Range
2.27 3.63
- Previous Close
- 3.11
- Open
- 3.13
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Low
- 3.11
- High
- 3.15
- Volume
- 3.680 K
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.47%
- Year Change
- -11.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%