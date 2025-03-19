Valute / EBF
EBF: Ennis Inc
18.12 USD 0.09 (0.49%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EBF ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.05 e ad un massimo di 18.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Ennis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.05 18.33
Intervallo Annuale
17.15 24.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.21
- Apertura
- 18.33
- Bid
- 18.12
- Ask
- 18.42
- Minimo
- 18.05
- Massimo
- 18.33
- Volume
- 194
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.55%
20 settembre, sabato