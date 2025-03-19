QuotazioniSezioni
EBF: Ennis Inc

18.12 USD 0.09 (0.49%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EBF ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.05 e ad un massimo di 18.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Ennis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.05 18.33
Intervallo Annuale
17.15 24.76
Chiusura Precedente
18.21
Apertura
18.33
Bid
18.12
Ask
18.42
Minimo
18.05
Massimo
18.33
Volume
194
Variazione giornaliera
-0.49%
Variazione Mensile
-0.17%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.16%
Variazione Annuale
-25.55%
