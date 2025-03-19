Currencies / EBF
EBF: Ennis Inc
18.17 USD 0.10 (0.55%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EBF exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.97 and at a high of 18.17.
Follow Ennis Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EBF News
- Ennis: Investors Looking For Direction As We Approach Q2 Earnings Print (NYSE:EBF)
- Freshpet Q2 2025 slides: Profit surges as operational efficiency offsets slowing growth
- July's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 7.96%
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of July 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Ennis: Stable Dividend Payer In A Declining Industry (NYSE:EBF)
- 70 Graham All-Star Value (GASV) Dividends Show 19 'Safer' Bearing 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs
- Ennis: Elevated Free Cash Flow Yield To Keep Investors Interested (EBF)
Daily Range
17.97 18.17
Year Range
17.15 24.76
- Previous Close
- 18.07
- Open
- 18.03
- Bid
- 18.17
- Ask
- 18.47
- Low
- 17.97
- High
- 18.17
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.92%
- Year Change
- -25.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%