QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CYRX
Tornare a Azioni

CYRX: CryoPort Inc

9.97 USD 0.08 (0.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CYRX ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.52 e ad un massimo di 10.06.

Segui le dinamiche di CryoPort Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CYRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.52 10.06
Intervallo Annuale
4.58 10.46
Chiusura Precedente
10.05
Apertura
10.05
Bid
9.97
Ask
10.27
Minimo
9.52
Massimo
10.06
Volume
1.580 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
15.66%
Variazione Semestrale
55.78%
Variazione Annuale
23.24%
20 settembre, sabato