Valute / CYRX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CYRX: CryoPort Inc
9.97 USD 0.08 (0.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CYRX ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.52 e ad un massimo di 10.06.
Segui le dinamiche di CryoPort Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CYRX News
- Intel, CrowdStrike lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Target di prezzo di CryoPort alzato a $15 da $10 da BTIG
- CryoPort stock price target raised to $15 from $10 at BTIG
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Leerink Partners upgrades CryoPort stock to Outperform on market position
- This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- CryoPort stock price target raised to $8 by Jefferies on strong Q2 results
- KeyBanc upgrades CryoPort stock rating to Overweight on CGT momentum
- Cryoport, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CYRX)
- Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cryoport Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates across all segments
- Earnings call transcript: Cryoport Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Freightcar America (RAIL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hub Group (HUBG) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- EXCLUSIVE: Cryoport Boosts Cold Chain Tech With New Shippers Designed For Delays And Rough Handling - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)
- CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells Some Shares of Cryoport (CYRX)
- CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells Some Shares of Cryoport (CYRX)
- Cryoport CEO Jerrell Shelton sells $115k in shares
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.52 10.06
Intervallo Annuale
4.58 10.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.05
- Apertura
- 10.05
- Bid
- 9.97
- Ask
- 10.27
- Minimo
- 9.52
- Massimo
- 10.06
- Volume
- 1.580 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.24%
20 settembre, sabato