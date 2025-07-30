Valute / CFLT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CFLT: Confluent Inc - Class A
20.05 USD 0.14 (0.69%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CFLT ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.75 e ad un massimo di 20.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Confluent Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CFLT News
- Neha Narkhede vende azioni Confluent per un valore di 3,04 milioni di dollari
- Neha Narkhede sells Confluent shares worth $3.04 million
- Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia
- Confluent appoints Stephen Deasy as new chief technology officer
- Investing In The Future: Why Confluent's Long-Term Potential Outweighs Current Revenue Growth Worries (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Confluent: A Cautious Buy, As Agentic AI May Contribute To Growth (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Citigroup Slashes Confluent (CFLT) Price Target Amid Cloud Optimization Headwinds
- This AI Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low -- Here's Why That's an Opportunity
- Confluent Inc stock hits 52-week low at 16.54 USD
- 1 Super Stock Down 81% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Confluent (CFLT) Stock Plummets Nearly 30% On Muted Q3 Outlook - Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Confluent downgraded on cloud growth slowdown, execution concerns
- DA Davidson lowers Confluent stock price target to $24 on cloud growth concerns
- Confluent stock hits 52-week low at 17.79 USD
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Needham lowers Confluent stock price target to $24 on cloud pressures
- Guggenheim lowers Confluent stock price target to $29 on cloud growth concerns
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises As China Trade Deal Nears; Meta, Microsoft Surge On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Stifel downgrades Confluent stock to Hold on cloud growth concerns
- Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Confluent, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Confluent (CFLT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.75 20.31
Intervallo Annuale
16.36 37.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.19
- Apertura
- 20.18
- Bid
- 20.05
- Ask
- 20.35
- Minimo
- 19.75
- Massimo
- 20.31
- Volume
- 11.137 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.62%
20 settembre, sabato