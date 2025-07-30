Currencies / CFLT
CFLT: Confluent Inc - Class A
19.42 USD 0.33 (1.67%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CFLT exchange rate has changed by -1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.18 and at a high of 19.76.
Follow Confluent Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CFLT News
Daily Range
19.18 19.76
Year Range
16.36 37.90
- Previous Close
- 19.75
- Open
- 19.75
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Low
- 19.18
- High
- 19.76
- Volume
- 6.174 K
- Daily Change
- -1.67%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.51%
- Year Change
- -4.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%