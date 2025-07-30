Divisas / CFLT
CFLT: Confluent Inc - Class A
19.58 USD 0.05 (0.26%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CFLT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Confluent Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CFLT News
- Neha Narkhede vende acciones de Confluent por $3.04 millones
- Neha Narkhede vende acciones de Confluent por valor de 3,04 millones de dólares
- Neha Narkhede sells Confluent shares worth $3.04 million
- Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia
- Confluent appoints Stephen Deasy as new chief technology officer
- Investing In The Future: Why Confluent's Long-Term Potential Outweighs Current Revenue Growth Worries (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Confluent: A Cautious Buy, As Agentic AI May Contribute To Growth (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Citigroup Slashes Confluent (CFLT) Price Target Amid Cloud Optimization Headwinds
- This AI Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low -- Here's Why That's an Opportunity
- Confluent Inc stock hits 52-week low at 16.54 USD
- 1 Super Stock Down 81% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Confluent (CFLT) Stock Plummets Nearly 30% On Muted Q3 Outlook - Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Confluent downgraded on cloud growth slowdown, execution concerns
- DA Davidson lowers Confluent stock price target to $24 on cloud growth concerns
- Confluent stock hits 52-week low at 17.79 USD
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Needham lowers Confluent stock price target to $24 on cloud pressures
- Guggenheim lowers Confluent stock price target to $29 on cloud growth concerns
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises As China Trade Deal Nears; Meta, Microsoft Surge On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Stifel downgrades Confluent stock to Hold on cloud growth concerns
- Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Confluent, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CFLT)
Rango diario
19.30 20.00
Rango anual
16.36 37.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.53
- Open
- 19.62
- Bid
- 19.58
- Ask
- 19.88
- Low
- 19.30
- High
- 20.00
- Volumen
- 11.503 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.82%
- Cambio anual
- -3.93%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B