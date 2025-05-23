Valute / AGAE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AGAE: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
1.05 USD 0.04 (3.96%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGAE ha avuto una variazione del 3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.00 e ad un massimo di 1.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGAE News
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment effettua il primo investimento in criptovalute
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment makes initial crypto investment
- Why Is Allied Gaming Stock Skyrocketing Friday? - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment regains Nasdaq compliance after annual meeting
- Court grants preliminary relief in Allied Gaming’s lawsuit against Knighted
- Allied Invites All Stockholders to Join Forces in Shaping a Bright Future for the Company “ An Open Letter to All Stockholders
- Allied Gaming appoints James Li as new CEO amid leadership changes
- Allied Gaming faces Nasdaq delisting amid activist shareholder dispute
- Allied Gaming sues Knighted Pastures over alleged securities violations
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Urges All Stockholders to Be Cautious About Misrepresented Assertions by Dissident Shareholder
- Allied Gaming faces board nomination challenge from Knighted
- Knighted Pastures Nominates Highly Qualified Director Candidates for Election to Allied Gaming’s Board at Upcoming Annual Meeting
- Allied Gaming faces Nasdaq delisting over report delays
- AGAE stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $2.39
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.00 1.09
Intervallo Annuale
0.70 3.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.01
- Apertura
- 1.00
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Minimo
- 1.00
- Massimo
- 1.09
- Volume
- 337
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.45%
21 settembre, domenica