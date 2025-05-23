통화 / AGAE
AGAE: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
1.05 USD 0.04 (3.96%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AGAE 환율이 오늘 3.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.00이고 고가는 1.09이었습니다.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AGAE News
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment makes initial crypto investment
- Why Is Allied Gaming Stock Skyrocketing Friday? - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment regains Nasdaq compliance after annual meeting
- Court grants preliminary relief in Allied Gaming’s lawsuit against Knighted
- Allied Invites All Stockholders to Join Forces in Shaping a Bright Future for the Company “ An Open Letter to All Stockholders
- Allied Gaming appoints James Li as new CEO amid leadership changes
- Allied Gaming faces Nasdaq delisting amid activist shareholder dispute
- Allied Gaming sues Knighted Pastures over alleged securities violations
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Urges All Stockholders to Be Cautious About Misrepresented Assertions by Dissident Shareholder
- Allied Gaming faces board nomination challenge from Knighted
- Knighted Pastures Nominates Highly Qualified Director Candidates for Election to Allied Gaming’s Board at Upcoming Annual Meeting
- Allied Gaming faces Nasdaq delisting over report delays
- AGAE stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $2.39
일일 변동 비율
1.00 1.09
년간 변동
0.70 3.79
- 이전 종가
- 1.01
- 시가
- 1.00
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- 저가
- 1.00
- 고가
- 1.09
- 볼륨
- 337
- 일일 변동
- 3.96%
- 월 변동
- -12.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.45%
20 9월, 토요일