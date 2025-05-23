Currencies / AGAE
AGAE: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
1.11 USD 0.19 (14.62%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGAE exchange rate has changed by -14.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.00 and at a high of 1.24.
Follow Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AGAE News
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment makes initial crypto investment
- Why Is Allied Gaming Stock Skyrocketing Friday? - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment regains Nasdaq compliance after annual meeting
- Court grants preliminary relief in Allied Gaming’s lawsuit against Knighted
- Allied Invites All Stockholders to Join Forces in Shaping a Bright Future for the Company “ An Open Letter to All Stockholders
- Allied Gaming appoints James Li as new CEO amid leadership changes
- Allied Gaming faces Nasdaq delisting amid activist shareholder dispute
- Allied Gaming sues Knighted Pastures over alleged securities violations
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Urges All Stockholders to Be Cautious About Misrepresented Assertions by Dissident Shareholder
- Allied Gaming faces board nomination challenge from Knighted
- Knighted Pastures Nominates Highly Qualified Director Candidates for Election to Allied Gaming’s Board at Upcoming Annual Meeting
- Allied Gaming faces Nasdaq delisting over report delays
- AGAE stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $2.39
Daily Range
1.00 1.24
Year Range
0.70 3.79
- Previous Close
- 1.30
- Open
- 1.22
- Bid
- 1.11
- Ask
- 1.41
- Low
- 1.00
- High
- 1.24
- Volume
- 864
- Daily Change
- -14.62%
- Month Change
- -7.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.82%
- Year Change
- -15.91%
