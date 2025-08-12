Valute / US30M
US30M: US30m
46311 0mi 73 (0.16%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio US30M ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46091 e ad un massimo di 46431.
Segui le dinamiche di US30m. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46091 46431
Intervallo Annuale
36495 46431
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46238
- Apertura
- 46237
- Bid
- 46311
- Ask
- 46341
- Minimo
- 46091
- Massimo
- 46431
- Volume
- 69.149 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.44%
21 settembre, domenica