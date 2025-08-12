QuotazioniSezioni
US30M: US30m

46311 0mi 73 (0.16%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio US30M ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46091 e ad un massimo di 46431.

Segui le dinamiche di US30m. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46091 46431
Intervallo Annuale
36495 46431
Chiusura Precedente
46238
Apertura
46237
Bid
46311
Ask
46341
Minimo
46091
Massimo
46431
Volume
69.149 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
1.52%
Variazione Semestrale
10.36%
Variazione Annuale
9.44%
