US30M: US30m

46346 0mi 108 (0.23%)
Sektor: Stichwortverzeichnis Basis: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von US30M hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46091 bis zu einem Hoch von 46380 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die US30m-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
46091 46380
Jahresspanne
36495 46409
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
46238
Eröffnung
46237
Bid
46346
Ask
46376
Tief
46091
Hoch
46380
Volumen
58.618 K
Tagesänderung
0.23%
Monatsänderung
1.60%
6-Monatsänderung
10.45%
Jahresänderung
9.52%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K