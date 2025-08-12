Währungen / US30M
US30M: US30m
46346 0mi 108 (0.23%)
Sektor: Stichwortverzeichnis Basis: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von US30M hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46091 bis zu einem Hoch von 46380 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die US30m-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
46091 46380
Jahresspanne
36495 46409
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 46238
- Eröffnung
- 46237
- Bid
- 46346
- Ask
- 46376
- Tief
- 46091
- Hoch
- 46380
- Volumen
- 58.618 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.45%
- Jahresänderung
- 9.52%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K