US30M: US30m
46370 0mi 299 (0.65%)
Sector: Índice Básica: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de US30M de hoy ha cambiado un 0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46063, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46409.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas US30m. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
46063 46409
Rango anual
36495 46409
- Cierres anteriores
- 46071
- Open
- 46065
- Bid
- 46370
- Ask
- 46400
- Low
- 46063
- High
- 46409
- Volumen
- 16.917 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.65%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.50%
- Cambio anual
- 9.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B