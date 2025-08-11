CotizacionesSecciones
US30M: US30m

46370 0mi 299 (0.65%)
Sector: Índice Básica: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de US30M de hoy ha cambiado un 0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46063, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46409.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas US30m. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
46063 46409
Rango anual
36495 46409
Cierres anteriores
46071
Open
46065
Bid
46370
Ask
46400
Low
46063
High
46409
Volumen
16.917 K
Cambio diario
0.65%
Cambio mensual
1.65%
Cambio a 6 meses
10.50%
Cambio anual
9.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B