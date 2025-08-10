货币 / US30M
US30M: US30m
46192 0mi 121 (0.26%)
版块: 指数 基础: US Dollar
今日US30M汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点46063和高点46199进行交易。
关注US30m动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
US30M新闻
日范围
46063 46199
年范围
36495 46318
- 前一天收盘价
- 46071
- 开盘价
- 46065
- 卖价
- 46192
- 买价
- 46222
- 最低价
- 46063
- 最高价
- 46199
- 交易量
- 1.583 K
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- 1.26%
- 6个月变化
- 10.08%
- 年变化
- 9.15%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B