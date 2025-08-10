Currencies / US30M
US30M: US30m
45824 0mi 1 (0.00%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar
US30M exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45807 and at a high of 45852.
Follow US30m dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
US30M News
Daily Range
45807 45852
Year Range
36495 46155
- Previous Close
- 45823
- Open
- 45820
- Bid
- 45824
- Ask
- 45854
- Low
- 45807
- High
- 45852
- Volume
- 1.556 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.20%
- Year Change
- 8.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev