US30M: US30m

45854 0mi 31 (0.07%)
Сектор: Индекс Базовая: US Dollar

Курс US30M за сегодня изменился на 0.07%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 45754, а максимальная — 45873.

Следите за динамикой US30m. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Новости US30M

Дневной диапазон
45754 45873
Годовой диапазон
36495 46155
Предыдущее закрытие
45823
Open
45820
Bid
45854
Ask
45884
Low
45754
High
45873
Объем
12.818 K
Дневное изменение
0.07%
Месячное изменение
0.52%
6-месячное изменение
9.28%
Годовое изменение
8.36%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.