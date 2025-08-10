Валюты / US30M
US30M: US30m
45854 0mi 31 (0.07%)
Сектор: Индекс Базовая: US Dollar
Курс US30M за сегодня изменился на 0.07%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 45754, а максимальная — 45873.
Следите за динамикой US30m. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости US30M
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Trump says he has fired Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
- U.S. stock futures flat following Friday’s Fed-fueled rally
- There’s a slow motion crisis in bonds — and this bearish strategist thinks it will hit stocks
- Meredith Whitney famously called the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s the new problem with the U.S. economy, she says
- Gold has crushed stocks, bonds and even bitcoin in 2025. This banking giant just got more bullish.
- Without this Jackson Hole signal, stocks could slide 15% in the fall, says one strategist
- U.S. stock futures inch higher following Trump-Putin summit; Wall Street awaits Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting
- Goldman researchers warn of an unfriendly asymmetry: Why the next big market move may be down.
- Why 6,500 can be a launching pad for the S&P 500, according to this trader
- Dot-com parallel leads to fear of what’s next for this record-busting stock market
- U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of inflation reports this week
Дневной диапазон
45754 45873
Годовой диапазон
36495 46155
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 45823
- Open
- 45820
- Bid
- 45854
- Ask
- 45884
- Low
- 45754
- High
- 45873
- Объем
- 12.818 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.07%
- Месячное изменение
- 0.52%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 9.28%
- Годовое изменение
- 8.36%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.307 млн
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.429 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.312 млн
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.362 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- -8.5%
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.