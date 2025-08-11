Moedas / US30M
US30M: US30m
46233 0mi 162 (0.35%)
Setor: Índice Base: US Dollar
A taxa do US30M para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45986 e o mais alto foi 46409.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas US30m. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
45986 46409
Faixa anual
36495 46409
- Fechamento anterior
- 46071
- Open
- 46065
- Bid
- 46233
- Ask
- 46263
- Low
- 45986
- High
- 46409
- Volume
- 75.075 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.18%
- Mudança anual
- 9.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh