通貨 / US30M
US30M: US30m

46211 0mi 27 (0.06%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar

US30Mの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46091の安値と46302の高値で取引されました。

US30mダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

US30M News

1日のレンジ
46091 46302
1年のレンジ
36495 46409
以前の終値
46238
始値
46237
買値
46211
買値
46241
安値
46091
高値
46302
出来高
16.225 K
1日の変化
-0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
1.30%
6ヶ月の変化
10.13%
1年の変化
9.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K