US30M: US30m
46211 0mi 27 (0.06%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar
US30Mの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46091の安値と46302の高値で取引されました。
US30mダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
46091 46302
1年のレンジ
36495 46409
- 以前の終値
- 46238
- 始値
- 46237
- 買値
- 46211
- 買値
- 46241
- 安値
- 46091
- 高値
- 46302
- 出来高
- 16.225 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.13%
- 1年の変化
- 9.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K