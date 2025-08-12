FiyatlarBölümler
US30M: US30m

46311 0mi 73 (0.16%)
Sektör: Endeks Baz: US Dollar

US30M fiyatı bugün 0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46091 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46431 aralığında işlem gördü.

US30m hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
46091 46431
Yıllık aralık
36495 46431
Önceki kapanış
46238
Açılış
46237
Satış
46311
Alış
46341
Düşük
46091
Yüksek
46431
Hacim
69.149 K
Günlük değişim
0.16%
Aylık değişim
1.52%
6 aylık değişim
10.36%
Yıllık değişim
9.44%
21 Eylül, Pazar