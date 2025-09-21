Valute / USDPLN
USDPLN: US Dollar vs Zloty
3.62625 PLN 0.01320 (0.37%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Zloty
Il tasso di cambio USDPLN ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 3.59715 PLN e ad un massimo di 3.63674 PLN per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Zloty Polacco. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Applicazioni di Trading per USDPLN
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema di Trading Basato sull’Inversione di Tendenza 1. Che cos'è DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN è un sistema di trading automatico progettato per riconoscere le inversioni di tendenza del mercato e per aprire e chiudere automaticamente le operazioni nei momenti chiave. È compatibile con qualsiasi strumento finanziario e qualsiasi broker , inclusi Forex e Indici Sintetici , garantendo massima flessibilità di utilizzo. 2. Funzioni Princip
Sentinex EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Sentinex EA - A Cutting-Edge Grid Robot for Proficient Traders Description: Welcome to Sentinex EA, your gateway to exceptional grid-based trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed by a team of seasoned experts, Sentinex EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot designed to empower traders with advanced grid strategies, meticulously crafted to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and finesse. Key Features: Intelligent Grid Strategy: Sentinex EA employs an innovative grid-ba
TinaScalper
Radoslaw Karol Lubas
Tina Scalper EA is an advanced trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, based on a strategy consisting of four main technical indicators: EMA (Exponential Moving Average), SMA (Simple Moving Average), ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index). This EA offers comprehensive position management, using a moving stop loss and pyramiding strategy. In addition, it has time filters for opening and closing positions and allows the user to close positions at a specific time. Ma
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
Gli esperti per integrare l'indicatore DYJ Tradays con la strategia DYJ GlobalTradeWar, DYJ GlobalTradeWar è una strategia per trasformare le perdite in profitti, le sue caratteristiche sono: Prendi profitto quando l'ordine è nella giusta direzione. Trasformare le perdite in profitti quando l'ordine è nella direzione sbagliata Puoi impostare il suo obiettivo di profitto. L'EA può impostare il trading automatico EA e l'interruttore manuale EA o il trading misto. Indicatori di eventi macroeconomic
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.59715 3.63674
Intervallo Annuale
3.56511 4.20455
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.6130 5
- Apertura
- 3.6082 9
- Bid
- 3.6262 5
- Ask
- 3.6265 5
- Minimo
- 3.5971 5
- Massimo
- 3.6367 4
- Volume
- 33.340 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.76%
21 settembre, domenica