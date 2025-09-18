Moedas / USDPLN
USDPLN: US Dollar vs Zloty
3.61731 PLN 0.01826 (0.51%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Zloty
A taxa do USDPLN para hoje mudou para 0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 3.59061 PLN para 1 USD e o máximo foi 3.62620 PLN.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs zlóti polonês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
3.59061 3.62620
Faixa anual
3.56511 4.20455
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.5990 5
- Open
- 3.5946 8
- Bid
- 3.6173 1
- Ask
- 3.6176 1
- Low
- 3.5906 1
- High
- 3.6262 0
- Volume
- 35.884 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.59%
- Mudança anual
- -5.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh