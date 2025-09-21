Dövizler / USDPLN
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
USDPLN: US Dollar vs Zloty
3.62625 PLN 0.01320 (0.37%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Zloty
USDPLN döviz kuru bugün 0.37% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.59715 PLN ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.63674 PLN aralığında işlem gördü.
ABD doları vs Polonya zlotisi hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDPLN için alım-satım uygulamaları
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Trend Dönüşüm Ticaret Sistemi 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN Nedir? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN , piyasa trendinin yön değiştirdiği anları otomatik olarak tespit eden ve otomatik alım-satım (pozisyon açma ve kapama) işlemlerini gerçekleştiren akıllı bir trend dönüşüm ticaret sistemidir . Sistem, her türlü işlem enstrümanı ve tüm aracı kurumlarla (broker) uyumlu çalışır. İster Forex ister Sentetik Endeksler olsun, her platformda sorunsuz şekilde işlem yapabilir. 2. Temel Ö
Sentinex EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Sentinex EA - A Cutting-Edge Grid Robot for Proficient Traders Description: Welcome to Sentinex EA, your gateway to exceptional grid-based trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed by a team of seasoned experts, Sentinex EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot designed to empower traders with advanced grid strategies, meticulously crafted to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and finesse. Key Features: Intelligent Grid Strategy: Sentinex EA employs an innovative grid-ba
TinaScalper
Radoslaw Karol Lubas
Tina Scalper EA is an advanced trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, based on a strategy consisting of four main technical indicators: EMA (Exponential Moving Average), SMA (Simple Moving Average), ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index). This EA offers comprehensive position management, using a moving stop loss and pyramiding strategy. In addition, it has time filters for opening and closing positions and allows the user to close positions at a specific time. Ma
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ TradeWar stratejisine DYJ'nin İşleri Görüntüleyicisini birleştirmek için uzmanlar, DYJ GlobalTradeWar kayıpları kazara dönüştürmek için bir stratejidir.Özellikleri: Emri doğru yönde olduğunda kazanın. Emri yanlış yönde olduğunda kaybı kazara dönüştür. Hedef kazanını ayarlayabilirsin. EA, EA'nin otomatik ticareti ve EA'nin el ticareti değiştirmesi veya karışık ticareti ayarlayabilir. İşleri temel pazar analizi için makroekonomik olayların takvim göstericisidir. Therein you will find financia
Günlük aralık
3.59715 3.63674
Yıllık aralık
3.56511 4.20455
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.6130 5
- Açılış
- 3.6082 9
- Satış
- 3.6262 5
- Alış
- 3.6265 5
- Düşük
- 3.5971 5
- Yüksek
- 3.6367 4
- Hacim
- 33.340 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.37%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.21%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -6.36%
- Yıllık değişim
- -5.76%
21 Eylül, Pazar