Devises / USDPLN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
USDPLN: US Dollar vs Zloty
3.62625 PLN 0.01320 (0.37%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Zloty
Le taux de change de USDPLN a changé de 0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 3.59715 PLN et à un maximum de 3.63674 PLN pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Zloty Polonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Applications de Trading pour USDPLN
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN : Système de Trading sur Renversement de Tendance 1. Qu'est-ce que DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN ? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN est un système de trading intelligent basé sur le renversement de tendance , conçu pour ouvrir et clôturer automatiquement les positions lorsque le marché change de direction. Ce système est compatible avec tous les instruments financiers et tous les courtiers , qu'il s'agisse de Forex ou d' Indices Synthétiques , il s'adapte facilement à tous types de
Sentinex EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Sentinex EA - A Cutting-Edge Grid Robot for Proficient Traders Description: Welcome to Sentinex EA, your gateway to exceptional grid-based trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed by a team of seasoned experts, Sentinex EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot designed to empower traders with advanced grid strategies, meticulously crafted to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and finesse. Key Features: Intelligent Grid Strategy: Sentinex EA employs an innovative grid-ba
TinaScalper
Radoslaw Karol Lubas
Tina Scalper EA is an advanced trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, based on a strategy consisting of four main technical indicators: EMA (Exponential Moving Average), SMA (Simple Moving Average), ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index). This EA offers comprehensive position management, using a moving stop loss and pyramiding strategy. In addition, it has time filters for opening and closing positions and allows the user to close positions at a specific time. Ma
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
Les experts qui intègrent les indicateurs dyj tradays à la stratégie dyj global tradewar, Dyj global tradewar est une stratégie de conversion des pertes en bénéfices qui se caractérise par: Profitez lorsque la commande est dans la bonne direction. Convertir la perte en bénéfice lorsque la commande est dans la mauvaise direction Vous pouvez fixer ses objectifs de profit. Ea peut configurer ea Automatic Trading et EA Manual Trading Switch ou Mixed Trading. Tradays est un indicateur du calendrier d
Range quotidien
3.59715 3.63674
Range Annuel
3.56511 4.20455
- Clôture Précédente
- 3.6130 5
- Ouverture
- 3.6082 9
- Bid
- 3.6262 5
- Ask
- 3.6265 5
- Plus Bas
- 3.5971 5
- Plus Haut
- 3.6367 4
- Volume
- 33.340 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.21%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -6.36%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.76%
20 septembre, samedi