Currencies / USDPLN
USDPLN: US Dollar vs Zloty
3.58535 PLN 0.00670 (0.19%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Zloty
USDPLN exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 3.57566 PLN and at a high of 3.58568 PLN per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Poland Zloty dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
3.57566 3.58568
Year Range
3.57535 4.20455
- Previous Close
- 3.5786 5
- Open
- 3.5778 6
- Bid
- 3.5853 5
- Ask
- 3.5856 5
- Low
- 3.5756 6
- High
- 3.5856 8
- Volume
- 2.260 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.42%
- Year Change
- -6.82%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev