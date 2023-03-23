This a high frequency scalper that takes advantage of every move in the market regardless the trend or any fundamentals.

There is no single trend that can escape this.

This EA puts an anchor to the market, enabling you to swing up and down without losing, only profit .





This EA is based only on GBP/JPY market, nothing else would work (currently), but I can study other markets later (or on-demand).

Spread is mendatory to be from 0 until 0.2 pips max





You sould make sure there is no comissions made by your broker





DO NOT PURCHASE THIS EA UNLESS YOU MAKE SURE YOUR BROKER SUPPORTS THE FOLLOWING :

1/ SPREAD == 0 up to 0.2 pips

2/ Commissions should be 0$

If none of these two is applied, this EA will blow your account.





Please before purchasing check the demo first and backtest on GBPJPY with spread=2 .

Ask me anything if you want, I'll be happy to help you.