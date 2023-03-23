Anchor

This a high frequency scalper that takes advantage of every move in the market regardless the trend or any fundamentals.

There is no single trend that can escape this. 

This EA puts an anchor to the market, enabling you to swing up and down without losing, only profit .


This EA is based only on GBP/JPY market, nothing else would work (currently), but I can study other markets later (or on-demand).

Spread is mendatory to be from 0 until 0.2 pips max


You sould make sure there is no comissions made by your broker


DO NOT PURCHASE THIS EA UNLESS YOU MAKE SURE YOUR BROKER SUPPORTS THE FOLLOWING :

1/ SPREAD == 0 up to 0.2 pips

2/ Commissions should be 0$

If none of these two is applied, this EA will blow your account. 


Please before purchasing check the demo first and backtest on GBPJPY with spread=2 .

Ask me anything if you want, I'll be happy to help you. 

Produits recommandés
Golden Pickaxe
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
EA Gold Reaper Mt4
Amazing Traders
Experts
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
BitPro
Oussama Haddad
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867567 the EA not work in icmarket BitPro expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders  It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control Works on a specific spectrum of currencies Max spread suported is 1.1 pips "EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF" Recommendations:   Timeframe - All Minimum balance: from $ 50 Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF The lower the spread, the more pr
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Go Gold AI Pro
Wing Kei Lau
Experts
Go Gold AI Pro   EA: A Smart Trading System Tailored for the Gold Market Go Gold AI Pro   is an advanced automated trading system (Expert Advisor) that integrates the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). This EA operates on the powerful GPT-4o platform and utilizes Advanced Discrete Fourier Imaging technology to perform precise spectral analysis of input data, enabling more comprehensive time series data analysis.
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Bitcoin Smart Buyer
Jamal Dallal
Experts
Bitcoin Smart Buyer expert is a 100 % automated system that only opens buy positions in Bitcoin, it is the result of more than 7 years of experience in the financial markets.  This expert is designed for people with or without trading experience. With its higher profit ratio, this expert is the best solution for losing money and start making real money in financial markets. - Why choosing this expert ? Bitcoin Smart Buyer : * Trade only on Up trend and open only buy positions. * Choose the bes
Robot Bitcoin Ai
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Bitcoin AI Robot – One-Way DCA Strategy with Smart Trailing Stop The Bitcoin market is always highly volatile – sometimes it rises quickly, and sometimes it experiences deep corrections. Instead of trying to guess the peaks and troughs, the Bitcoin AI Robot helps investors take advantage of price movements in a single, consistent, and controlled direction. What is a One-Way DCA Strategy? DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) is a method of breaking down capital and gradually buying as the market
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Monster Pips Hunter
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing a unique trading strategy with the latest logic on Expert Advisor Monster Pips Hunter - automatic robot trading on Forex and Gold market. This EA is programmed with advanced algorithms and has been continuously improved over the years to build optimal trading strategies. The EA tracks tick volatility patterns on a logarithmic scale to find high probability trading opportunities, where the logarithmic function is applied as a target to maintain stability and consistency of signals. Co
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Project Evolution Breakout Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a scalping strategy on a breakout, uses innovative advanced technologies using a Neural Network. To create the   EA , we used the latest advanced algorithms to find the best moments to enter the market. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant drawdowns. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
TradeButterfly
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
TPS Gold Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
1 (1)
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms. Minimum
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Alchemist Trader
Otgonbold Davaadorj
Experts
Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge , Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, S
Smart Fibonacci EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
SMART FIBONACCI EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor (EA) combines Fibonacci retracement levels with trend and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA is designed for H4 timeframe trading across all major currency pairs, utilizing a systematic approach to risk management and trade execution. 2.   Unique Features Ø   Dynamic Fibonacci Calculation Ø   Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels based on recent price action Ø   Adapts to changing market conditions
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Experts
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Experts
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Silkyway
Segun Oladipo
Experts
Silkyway is an advanced Expert Advisor that calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so. It complies strictly to the core rules of trading and has its core strength of in its ability to preserve initial capital and taking position when it is deemed safe. No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy . The EA will always use a hard stop loss and have different early smart exit strategy to exi
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Four Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
SmartHedging
Kamel Zerki
Experts
The Hedger tool is an expert advisor designed for MT4, employing highly advanced hedging techniques to enhance profitability and simplify trading processes. It assists in initiating a hedging cycle once your trade is projected to incur a loss. Following your manual analysis of technical indicators, our tool aids in determining the appropriate lot size based on your selected risk percentage and account balance. Subsequently, if your position moves unfavorably, this tool initiates hedging strategi
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Indicateurs
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Grid Hedging Modular
Kamel Zerki
Experts
Grid Hedging (Modular) Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style. So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular gri
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis