Accumulation Distribution Pro max

In fact, this indicator is a variant of the more commonly used indicator On Balance Volume. They are both used to confirm price changes by means of measuring the respective volume of sales.

When the Accumulation/Distribution indicator grows, it means accumulation (buying) of a particular security, as the overwhelming share of the sales volume is related to an upward trend of prices. When the indicator drops, it means distribution (selling) of the security, as most of sales take place during the downward price movement.

Divergences between the Accumulation/Distribution indicator and the price of the security indicate the upcoming change of prices. As a rule, in case of such divergences, the price tendency moves in the direction in which the indicator moves. Thus, if the indicator is growing, and the price of the security is dropping, a turnaround of price should be expected.


In fact, this indicator is a variant of the more commonly used indicator   On Balance Volume . They are both used to confirm price changes by means of measuring the respective volume of sales. When the Accumulation/Distribution indicator grows, it means accumulation (buying) of a particular security, as the overwhelming share of the sales volume is related to an upward trend of prices. When the indicator drops, it means distribution (selling) of the security, as most of sales take place during t
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
Accumulation Distribution MAX PRO
Tran Thi Thanh Hang
Indicatori
In fact, this indicator is a variant of the more commonly used indicator   On Balance Volume . They are both used to confirm price changes by means of measuring the respective volume of sales. When the Accumulation/Distribution indicator grows, it means accumulation (buying) of a particular security, as the overwhelming share of the sales volume is related to an upward trend of prices. When the indicator drops, it means distribution (selling) of the security, as most of sales take place during t
