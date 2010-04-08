Scan watchlist

This is application readymade scanner for the traders,

you can scan your watch list symbols, 

explanation 

timeinterval is the refresh rate of the symbols

column height is the number of the symbols you want to scan, 

high1 and high2 are the comparison of the last two candles

low1 and low2 are the comparison of the last two candles l1 is the last candle and l2 is the previous candle.

other things are self explanatory, you can message me for any explanation,

this indicator is more than worth 300USD, only for limited copy


