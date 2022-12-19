Golden Age of Trade
- Thomas Bradley Butler
Versione: 2.0
Aggiornato: 5 gennaio 2023
Optimizable inputs are included, optimize before test and use to find best settings.
Golden Age of Trade trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts. The trading logic uses the Keltner channels and ATR. The EA will short at certain bar range and go long at a certain bar range. Load in the tester to see if this EA fits you. It is optimized but it may be more optimizable. Try some inputs to find the best values to trade by. The inputs are simple and it uses a fixed lot management to trade by.