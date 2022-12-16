Monitor New Fox

Track your overall trades!

Monitor New Fox is an excellent indicator, which displays your current profits, being them monthly, weekly, and daily, that is, all profits obtained when you opened the mt4.

Our brand new Monitor New Fox indicator is able to unlock all advanced features of MetaTrader 4. This indicator can graph with simple data key meta trader account data (Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Current Profit/Loss, Profit/Loss total, amount of open position(s) and size, etc.) and all this in an elegant way. On the graph, the indicator graphically shows the account balance of the last days, weeks and months.


  • It collects the data from the terminal in the "Account History" field and reports it in detail.
  • It shows your total profit for the month based on the account history starting date to the current date.
  • Make a weekly profit measurement
  • Informs the total daily profit
  • Informs the maximum DD "Operation risk" that the account reached (This option is read from the moment it was inserted in the chart and does not store the information)
  • Shows total open orders separating buy and sell orders
  • Shows value available for operation
  • Report total account balance

In general, if you insert the indicator on the chart it will read all the information and keep updating it, if you remove the DD max data it will be lost, so just leave it on the chart and run it within your test period to know the general data , this system is highly recommended for analyzing Experts for Forex!

The indicator will not work if you save templates with it inserted, it only reads if inserted directly into the chart!

Author

New Fox Group - Samuel L.



Recensioni 1
Artem Belan
175
Artem Belan 2023.06.08 17:24 
 

Very good and useful indicator.

