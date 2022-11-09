Reward Multiplier MT4 Mini

Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade!

Download full version here (In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size)

Guide + tips here

MT5 version here

You only open the first order. When your trade goes into profit RM opens a new trade with the profit of the first trade and moves the stop loss of both orders to breakeven point. Now you have 2 open orders with zero risk. When price goes further towards the target profit increases to the amount required to open a new order. New order opens and again the stop loss of trades moves to breakeven point. This  happens again and again until price hits the target.

As the running profit increases, total order volume increases and that creates a snowball effect that causes the profit to grow exponentially at later stages of the process. If price goes against the trade and hits the breakeven point orders will be closed with zero profit/loss. The worst that can happen is stop loss hit of the first order before going into profit and opening of new orders. 

Price rallies with short pullbacks happen a lot in today's market especially in forex and cryptocurrencies. If you trade momentum or patterns like triangles, flags, pennants, and similar, any type of consolidation breakouts like Bollinger bands squeeze break, price rallies from supply demand zones, or price action trends, etc, you may want to try this tool.


Reward Multiplier Features:

  • View info such as potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade.
  • Open the first order with the panel easily and leave the rest of the work for the Reward multiplier.
  • You can test it in the MT4 strategy tester visual mode.
  • Works with all instruments such as currency pairs, CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies, etc.



Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.08.26 01:01 
 

admirableness!

Molefi Mokhethi
460
Molefi Mokhethi 2023.06.30 19:50 
 

Great

Benedict Dimalanta
18
Benedict Dimalanta 2024.04.21 05:52 
 

It is Good EA. I hope we can adjust the Lot Size from standard 0.01. Thanks

